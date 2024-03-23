Blake Lively Is 'Mortified' By Her 'Photoshop Fails' Post After Kate Middleton's Cancer News

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actress Blake Lively has tendered an apology for her recent remarks she seemingly made about Kate Middleton.

Earlier, the 'Gossip Girl' star shared a photo promoting her sparkling mixer company, by appearing to poke fun at the controversy around Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo, which the royal said she edited, reports 'People' magazine.

On Friday, Kate announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As a result, the royal family and several public figures have publicly responded to the news. Blake Lively has seemingly responded as well.

As per 'People', the 36-year-old actress wrote an apologetic note on her Instagram Stories.

“I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” she began.

“I made a silly post about the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

The actress did not specifically identify or name Kate in her post.

In her original post, Blake Lively shared a photograph with exaggerated Photoshop efforts, including a comically large lemon falling from the sky above her.