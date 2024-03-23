World Reaction To Deadly Attack In Moscow Last Night

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The deadly attack last night at a concert hall in the capital of Russia, which left more than 200 dead and wounded, has been met with widespread international condemnation.

The United Nations, the United States, the European Union, and regional countries have strongly denounced this attack.

The United Nations, late on Friday, hours after the deadly attack in the city of Karakas in Moscow, stated that the organization is“saddened” by what happened in Russia and also added that it is monitoring the situation closely.

Many regional countries, including Iran, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, and other countries formerly part of the Soviet Union, have labeled last night's attack on a concert hall in Moscow as“terrorist.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban, referring to last night's attack, attributed it to ISIS, stating that the group is seeking to“defame Islam.”

In the attack on a concert hall in Moscow last night, at least 60 people were killed, and among the 145 injured transferred to hospitals, the condition of at least 60 is described as critical.

The United States and European Union member countries have also condemned this attack. However, American media, citing a spokesperson for the White House Security Council, have reported that they were informed about the possibility of an attack on large gatherings in Russia and had warned the Kremlin.

