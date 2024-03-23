War Update: Ukraine Reports 69 Combat Clashes In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 69 combat engagements were recorded on the Ukrainian battlefield on Friday with 28 enemy assaults being repelled in the Novopavlivka direction.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In total, the enemy launched 88 missile attacks and 143 airstrikes, as well as 92 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, killing and injuring civilians.

At night, Russia once again launched Shahed kamikaze drones. The consequences of the attack are now being clarified.

Russian airstrikes targeted Semenivka in Chernihiv region; Neskuchne, Oleksandrivka, and Druzhba in Sumy region; Odradne, Kolodiazne, Petropavlivka, and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Novohrodivka, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Nearly 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, going on sabotage missions in order to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to other directions.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy, with air support, undertook three fruitless attempts at assault near Synkivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukraine repelled seven attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Donetsk region, where Russian aviation was also active.

Bakhmut direction: five attacks were repelled near Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine's defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine, having repelled 28 assaults involving air support.

Orikhiv direction: the invaders, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 10 times near Staromaiorske, south of Novodarivka, Donetsk region, and near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, where two enemy assaults were repelled.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukraine's Air Force hit 13 enemy clusters, while missile units engaged 2 clusters, an air defense system, and four other“important targets”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's Kuybyshev refinery went ablaze in Samara region in what is reported as a UAV strike in the early hours of Saturday.