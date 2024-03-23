               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Senate Passes USD 1.2 Trillion Funding


3/23/2024 3:04:50 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Narch 23 (KUNA) -- The Senate passed the USD 1.2 trillion funding package early Saturday after a last-minute agreement, averting a partial government shutdown.
The funding legislation was approved by a vote of 74-24 at 2:02 a.m. ET, more than two hours after the midnight ET deadline for passage of the critical legislation that was approved by the House on Friday.
The package includes funding for a slate of critical government operations, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State, and the legislative branch.
The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
The vote marks a major moment on Capitol Hill as it brings to a close an annual appropriations process that has dragged on far longer than is typical, an effort that has been punctuated by partisan policy disagreements and a historic change of leadership in the House after conservatives ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an unprecedented vote last year. (end)
