Akshay-Tiger Actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Trailer Release On Day After Holi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action entertainer film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which has created a lot of buzz, is set to have its trailer launch on March 26.

The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar, has also booked its release for April 10.

The film promises to captivate audiences with its storyline, performances, and high-octane action sequences, delivering both scale and authentic action moments.

The camaraderie and the social media banter between Akshay and Tiger, who are leading the film, has set the social media on fire drawing hilarious reactions from the netizens.

As the two continue to amp up the excitement for the film, the audience is now expecting the theatre release of the film with a bated breath.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.