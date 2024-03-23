Arab League Condemns Terrorist Attack In Moscow

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Mar.23 (Petra) - The Arab League condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Center, northwest of the Russian capital, Moscow, Friday evening, which claimed several lives and injured dozens.In a statement on Saturday, the bloc's Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed his condolences to the victims' families and Russia's leadership and people.Meanwhile, the league's official spokesperson, Jamal Rushdie, stated that this terrorist attack cannot be justified under any pretext, and requires solidarity with Russia.