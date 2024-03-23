Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) -Saturday will see a slight rise in temperatures and the weather will be relatively cold almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the weather Sunday will be relatively cold and partly cloudy almost nationwide. In the afternoon hours, the Kingdom will be affected by a state of weather instability that will particularly affect eastern regions and scattered showers of rain are expected to fall there, which are often heavy, accompanied by thunder and hailstones.Downpour is expected to extend occasionally to separate parts of the Kingdom as light showers, JMD said.On Monday, the weather will be relatively cold almost kingdom-wide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the sea and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 6C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 26C during the day, sliding to 15C at night.