Foreign Ministry Following Up On Infiltration, Arrest News Of 2 Armed Men From Jordan To Palestine

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said it is following up on the news circulating in the Israeli media about arrest of two gunmen near the Palestinian village of Fasayel after crossing the Jordanian border.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, said the ministry, through Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv, is following up with Israeli authorities to verify authenticity of this news.
