EU Condemns Armed Attack In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It had been "shocked and appalled" by an attack on a Moscow concert, Azernews reports, citing the European Union.

The EU "is shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow," said a spokesman for the bloc. "The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected."

Recall that forty people have been killed and more than 100 others have been injured, according to preliminary data, in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, TASS reports citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall building 40 people were killed and over 100 were injured," the FSB said.

Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured.