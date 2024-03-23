EU Condemns Armed Attack In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It had been "shocked and appalled" by an attack on a Moscow
concert, Azernews reports, citing the European
Union.
The EU "is shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist
attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow," said a spokesman for the
bloc. "The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts
are with all those Russian citizens affected."
Recall that forty people have been killed and more than 100
others have been injured, according to preliminary data, in a
terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, TASS reports
citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
"According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist
attack at the Crocus City Hall building 40 people were killed and
over 100 were injured," the FSB said.
Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are
underway to provide assistance to those injured.
