Strategic Interest Rate Reduction Strengthens Colombia’S Economic Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Republic Bank lowered interest rates to 12.25%, a move met with mixed opinions.
Most board members agreed on a 50 basis-point cut, matching market predictions. Yet, some pushed for a bolder 75 basis-point reduction.
Before this, Colombia saw a 7.74% inflation rate, leaving a wide gap in the policy rate. The bank noted a promising decrease in total inflation to 7.7% in February.
This marked a 1.5% drop early in the year. Even core inflation, which excludes food and regulated goods, fell to 7.3%, signaling easing price pressures.
Analyst surveys from December to March observed a drop in inflation expectations, from 5.7% to 4.7%, and future projections also saw a dip.
These trends, along with revised forecasts predicting inflation to hit 5.4% by late 2024, show a path towards stabilizing prices around 3% by mid-2025.
For 2024, growth is now seen at 1.1%, an optimistic adjustment from earlier 0.8% forecasts.
In 2023, a decrease in domestic demand by 3.8% notably shrank the current account deficit from 6.2% to 2.7% of GDP. This significant reduction lessens Colombia 's exposure to external risks.
These steps demonstrate Colombia's careful balancing act: fostering growth while managing inflation and external vulnerability.
This strategy is crucial for stable, sustainable economic progress, highlighting the importance of adapting monetary policy to evolving economic conditions.
MENAFN23032024007421016031ID1108012426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.