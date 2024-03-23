Strategic Interest Rate Reduction Strengthens Colombia’S Economic Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Republic Bank lowered interest rates to 12.25%, a move met with mixed opinions.



Most board members agreed on a 50 basis-point cut, matching market predictions. Yet, some pushed for a bolder 75 basis-point reduction.



Before this, Colombia saw a 7.74% inflation rate, leaving a wide gap in the policy rate. The bank noted a promising decrease in total inflation to 7.7% in February.



This marked a 1.5% drop early in the year. Even core inflation, which excludes food and regulated goods, fell to 7.3%, signaling easing price pressures.



Analyst surveys from December to March observed a drop in inflation expectations, from 5.7% to 4.7%, and future projections also saw a dip.







These trends, along with revised forecasts predicting inflation to hit 5.4% by late 2024, show a path towards stabilizing prices around 3% by mid-2025.



For 2024, growth is now seen at 1.1%, an optimistic adjustment from earlier 0.8% forecasts.



In 2023, a decrease in domestic demand by 3.8% notably shrank the current account deficit from 6.2% to 2.7% of GDP. This significant reduction lessens Colombia 's exposure to external risks.



These steps demonstrate Colombia's careful balancing act: fostering growth while managing inflation and external vulnerability.



This strategy is crucial for stable, sustainable economic progress, highlighting the importance of adapting monetary policy to evolving economic conditions.

MENAFN23032024007421016031ID1108012426