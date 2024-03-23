European Markets Climb, Despite Luxury Sector’S Drag On Paris

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, European stock markets largely witnessed gains, spurred by optimistic regional economic data and monetary policy remarks.



Frankfurt reached a new high, fueled by a surge in German business optimism, with Madrid's index approaching the 11,000 mark.



Yet Paris felt the pressure from declining luxury goods shares, which also affected Milan.



The DAX in Frankfurt edged up by 0.18%, hitting an all-time high of 18,212.63 points.



London's FTSE 100 grew by 0.61%, reaching 7,930.92 points. Conversely, the CAC 40 in Paris dropped by 0.34%, ending at 8,151.92 points.



March saw Germany's Ifo business sentiment index exceed forecasts, hitting 87.8. The UK's retail sales in February remained steady, surprising analysts who predicted a 0.3% fall.







Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey hinted in a Financial Times interview at more than one rate cut this year, citing growing confidence in meeting the UK's 2% inflation target.



Joachim Nagel of the Bundesbank suggested the ECB might cut rates before summer, possibly in June rather than April.

Luxury Brands Experience Downturn

Luxury brand Kering in Paris fell 3.57%, extending its losses after a sales warning for Gucci.



This downturn influenced other luxury stocks; LVMH and Hermes in Paris and Brunello Cucinelli in Milan saw significant drops, pulling down their respective indices.



Enel's shares in Milan recovered from an early slump, closing up by 0.18%. The energy giant reported a net profit increase despite lower revenues from falling energy prices.



Enel's strong performance in Italy, boosted by its retail sector, contrasted with mixed results in Latin America and North America.



Analysts see Enel's strategic plan as key to its stock revaluation, expecting its discount to peers to narrow.



Madrid's Ibex 35 climbed by 0.70%, while Lisbon's PSI 20 gained 0.79%.



These preliminary figures highlight a day where optimism in business sentiment and policy guidance countered sector-specific challenges.

