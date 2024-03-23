West's Dual Policy May Turn It To Undesirable Side In Baku-Yerevan Peace Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Shahin Shukurov / AZERNEWS
Looking at the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani
relations from the angle of the West, it becomes clear once again
that it is not worth waiting for any positive result related to
ensuring security in the region at the last moment.
The point is that Armenia interests not only France, but also
some politicians from England and the European Parliament to
pro-Armenian politicians in the US Congress. Even in the British
Parliament, there have been politicians who care more about
Armenians than Armenians do themselves, tell blatant lies and make
biased claims against Azerbaijan.
Timothy Loughton, a politician from the conservative party in
the British Parliament and also known as a banker, has emerged as
another figure who fanatically defends Armenians. Loughton, who did
not know what he was talking about, called the anti-terrorist
measures in Garabagh ethnic cleansing, following the footsteps of
other pro-Armenian politicians like him. T. Loughton says that
Armenians who in fact left Garabagh on their own volitions are
'refugees' and 'ethnic cleansing policy' was implemented against
them.
In the face of such a thinking mentality, there is nothing left
to say. Those who were actually killed by Armenians in Garabagh in
the 1990s are left aside, suffering the pain of the living is
literally a bitter scene for a dump politician. Loughton, who is
the head of the UK-Armenian friendship group, then touched on the
issue of separatist leaders imprisoned in Baku to add some
excitement. Loughton simply does not know or does not want to know
that Arayik Harutyunyan, who is in prison, is responsible for the
cluster bombs that were dropped on the city of Ganja. He is one of
the authors of the cunning operation that caused killing of
civilians in the Second Karabakh War in 2020. Loughton tries to
pretend to be part of the crime by defending Armenian separatist
criminals in jail.
Double standards and the hypocrisy of the
West
Azerbaijan has several times called on the European Union and
the United States to put an end to double standards. This has been
uttered through a number of statements in response to their
frequent attempts to bend the rules and act behind the scene with
Armenia against Azerbaijan.
They think that Azerbaijan is not aware of what they are doing
behind the scenes. However, official Baku understands very well the
essence of the Brussels meeting planned between the USA, the EU and
Armenia on April 5. In fact, any meeting held in the context of
peace without the participation or official permission of Baku is
considered insignificant. This is not only an illegal step taken
against Azerbaijan, but it is also considered against the
principles of law. While both Azerbaijan and Armenia are thinking
about the future of the South Caucasus, then the purpose of this
secret tripartite meeting planned to be held in Brussels remains
under direct question.
Azerbaijan believes that the Brussels meeting, against the
background of the recent hostile campaign aimed at Azerbaijan by
some circles, especially the attempts to provide military aid to
Armenia through the "European Peace Facility" (EPF), does not serve
to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and it
is a wrong step.
Thus, the West has once again undermined its credibility in
front of Azerbaijan by acting on double standards, and in response
to this, official Baku may consider the participation of the West
in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations process
undesirable.
MENAFN23032024000195011045ID1108012416
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.