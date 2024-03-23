Ukraine's Ambassador Discusses Air Defense Needs With Canada's Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yulyia Kovaliv discussed with the Minister of Defense, Bill Blair, the pressing needs of Ukrainian military.

Kovaliv reported the meeting on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"I had a long and meaningful meeting with the Minister of Defense of Canada, Bill Blair. I informed the minister about the massive Russian attack and the need for military assistance, including additional air defense systems," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

She added that during the conversation, the parties also discussed Canada's participation in providing Ukraine with artillery rounds, drones, and armored vehicles, as well as supporting the fighter jet coalition.

"I thanked (the minister – ed.) for the recently signed Security Cooperation Agreement between Ukraine and Canada, and discussed further steps regarding its implementation," Kovaliv said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Justin Trudeau of Canada signed a bilateral security agreement, which, among other things, provides for the allocation of military and financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of over $3 billion before the end of 2024.

Photo: Yuliya Kovaliv, Facebook