Amazon India In Its Recent Collaboration During Holi, Imbibed This Message Of #Letscelebrateresponsibly

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the festival of colors approaches, all of us start prepping for the splash of hues on our faces, feisty game of water balloons with friends and gujiya-filled mouth. Seeing our loved ones get soaked in colored water is sometimes the best part of the festival.



But this Holi, letâ€TMs remember to save water and celebrate responsibly. This means, we need to be water-conscious from step one, while prepping for the festival. Be it opting for snacks which require less usage of water in washing utensils or playing with dry colors, letâ€TMs be smart and conserve water while celebrating the festival of colors.



Amazon, in its recent collaboration during Holi, imbibed this message of #LetsCelebrateResponsibly, raising awareness around conscious use of water, this Holi.



Through Holi Shopping Store, Amazon is announces a captivating amalgamation of lifestyle categories, creating a one-stop-shop for customers to celebrate Holi with unparalleled convenience and vibrancy, while urging customers to be water conscious.

