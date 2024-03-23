119Th Convocation Of AAFT Impresses Everyone With Remarkable Achievements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 119th Convocation of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) marked a historic milestone, showcasing the institution's commitment to excellence in nurturing creative talent and skill development. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Marwah Studios, expressed pride in this momentous occasion, emphasizing its significance in the realm of creative education.



The convocation ceremony witnessed an array of distinguished guests and speakers, including the founder of L'Opera, Kazam Samandari, who commended AAFT for its global standards and lauded the students for their outstanding work. Mr. Samandari particularly praised Marwah Studios for its impeccable organization and dedication to maintaining educational excellence.



Joining the chorus of acclaim was Abnash K Bains, editor of an online magazine from London, UK, who highlighted the unparalleled facilities and opportunities provided by AAFT to its students. His sentiments were echoed by Neelam Chawla, a social worker from London, who emphasized the importance of mental health and resilience in facing life's challenges.



Renowned photographer Arun Anand shared insights from his illustrious career and underscored the invaluable experience gained at AAFT. Meanwhile, Suresh Gaur, a PR Guru, imparted wisdom on navigating the complexities of the professional world, while Yogesh Mittal, a Chartered Accountant, emphasized the significance of continuous practice and application of skills.



The convocation ceremony culminated in the distribution of prestigious diplomas to a large cohort of AAFT students, symbolizing their journey of academic achievement and personal growth.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his confidence in the capabilities of AAFT graduates, noting their widespread recognition and preference across various industries. He reiterated AAFTï¿1⁄2s commitment to providing holistic education, encompassing skill development, knowledge enhancement, and real-world case studies.



The 119th Convocation of AAFT stands as a testament to the institutionï¿1⁄2s unwavering dedication to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in the global arena.





Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT