Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Vibrant Group Show Celebrating Women Artists By Vimla Art Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) witnessed a spectacular celebration of artistic talent as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, inaugurated a group show featuring 60 women artists from across India. Organized by the Vimla Art Society and powered by the Kanchan Mehra Centre for Arts, the event showcased a diverse range of artistic expressions in honor of International Women's Day.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, renowned for his passion for the arts, expressed his admiration for the exceptional display of creativity. Each painting captivated the audience with its unique style, colors, composition, and presentation, reflecting the individuality and talent of the participating artists.



"It is truly inspiring to witness such a wonderful array of artistry, representing the diversity and richness of our cultural heritage," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah. "I am deeply impressed by the dedication and creativity exhibited by both young and seasoned artists alike. This event serves as a fitting tribute to the spirit of International Womenï¿1⁄2s Day.ï¿1⁄2



As Dr. Marwah toured the exhibition, he took the time to appreciate each artwork personally, acknowledging the efforts and contributions of the women artists in commemorating Womenï¿1⁄2s Day through their artistic endeavors.



The group show at AIFACS serves as a platform for women artists to showcase their talent and creativity, fostering a sense of empowerment and recognition within the artistic community.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143