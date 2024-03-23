Clouds Break, Sun Peeps Through In J&K After 2 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir saw partial sunshine on Saturday, after two days of inclement weather.
Met office has forecast dry weather in J&K till March 26.
Ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours.
Srinagar had 6.5, Gulmarg minus 2.5 and Pahalgam minus 1.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
Leh town in Ladakh region had 0.4, Kargil 6.2 and Drass minus 6.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu city had 14.4, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.1, Bhaderwah 7 and Banihal 7.6 as the minimum temperature.
