Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Celebrate Holi With Troops In Siachen

March 23, New Delhi (IANS) In solidarity with soldiers serving at the world's highest battleground, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Siachen glacier to celebrate Holi with troops stationed there.

Siachen glacier is a strategic military outpost and among the most challenging terrains in the world.

Preparations are currently underway for the Minister's visit.

This is not the first time Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to the military outpost.

In 2019, he had visited Siachen. He interacted with the troops and gained first-hand insight into their experiences and challenges therein, assuring them of the government's commitment to ensuring welfare and safety of soldiers there.

In the earlier visit, the Union Minister had also announced that the glacier is open for tourism.