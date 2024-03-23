Pakistan Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Mac 23 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan, yesterday, strongly condemned a recent deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar city, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

Three people were confirmed dead and 12 others injured, as a suicide blast rocked Kandahar city, the provincial capital of south Afghanistan's Kandahar province, on Thursday, provincial police spokesman, Mullah Asadullah Jamshid, said.

The suicide blast occurred in front of Kabul bank, in the city's Police District 1 at 08:30 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), Jamshid confirmed.

Eyewitnesses believed that the number of casualties could be higher than reported, as many people, including military personnel, were waiting outside the bank.

The Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the ministry said, adding that, terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts.– NNN-APP

