Thailand's Lower House Passes Fiscal 2024 Budget

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Mac 23 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's House of Representatives, yesterday, approved the fiscal 2024 budget bill, worth 3.48 trillion baht (95.6 billion U.S. dollars) after three days of debate.

The 500-member lower house of the Thai Parliament, passed the delayed budget bill for the fiscal year that began on Oct 1 last year, with 298 votes in favour, 166 against, and one abstention.

The government has previously said that, the budget should be ready for disbursement, starting early next month. The lengthy political gridlock, following last May's general elections, slowed the process.

The bill is scheduled for Senate consideration next week, and requires royal endorsement before taking effect.– NNN-TNA