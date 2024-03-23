Veteran Journalist Zafar Agha No More

Agha, who began his career as a journalist with Link Magazine in 1979, is survived by his son Moonis. He died at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the veteran journalist.

“I was saddened to learn about the passing of Zafar Agha ji, a veteran journalist, columnist, and former Editor-in-Chief of the National Herald, Navjivan and Qaumi Awaz.

“He was a stalwart in the world of journalism, was a friend, philosopher, guide and inspiration to many. He stood steadfastly for the values upon which our Republic is founded,” Gandhi said in his post on X.

In his 45-year career, Agha also worked with The Patriot, Business and Political Observer, India Today, ETV and Inquilab Daily. His final stint as a journalist was with the National Herald group, first as editor of Urdu daily Qaumi Awaz and then as editor-in-chief of National Herald.

“With deep sorrow we inform you of the demise of Zafar Agha, editor-in-chief of @Qaumi_Awaz in New Delhi this morning. The veteran journalist and columnist in English, Urdu and Hindi joined us in 2017. He was formerly editor-in-chief of the Associated Journals (including Navjivan),” read the national weekly National Herald's post on X.

Agha also served as member and then officiating chairperson of The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions till 2017.

He studied at Allahabad Yadgar Hussaini Inter-College. He did his masters in English from Allahabad University.

The veteran journalist's burial was held at the Hauz Rani graveyard this evening.

