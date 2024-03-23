Yes! We Can End TB & AIDS, Says AHF

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EndAIDS –Join AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) this World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, recognized annually on March 24, to raise awareness of one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, which is the leading cause of death for people living with HIV, yet 100% preventable and treatable. AHF country teams will hold World TB Day 'Yes! We Can End TB & AIDS' commemorations to honor the millions of lives lost to TB while urging leaders at all levels of government to prioritize TB prevention, testing, and treatment efforts.





“World TB Day serves as a crucial reminder of the global health challenge posed by tuberculosis and emphasizes the need for heightened awareness globally. It's imperative we dispel the myths around TB, reduce stigma, and encourage education to allow for early detection and treatment,” said Guillermina Alaniz, Director of Global Advocacy at AHF.“We urge governments everywhere to make TB a top priority, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where TB is more prevalent, which is vital for people living with HIV, as they are more susceptible to TB co-infection. Integrating TB prevention and care into HIV programs, which AHF has done, is essential for comprehensive healthcare. Together, 'Yes! We Can End TB & AIDS.'”

According to the World Health Organization, TB claimed 1.3 million lives in 2022, including 167,000 people living with HIV, with an estimated nearly 11 million people falling ill to TB worldwide. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) remains a public health crisis and a health security threat, yet only about two out of five people with MDR-TB accessed treatment in 2022. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 75 million lives since 2000.

Visit WeCanEndTB to learn more.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.9 million people in 46 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: , find us on Facebook: and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare .

Contacts

US MEDIA CONTACT:



Ged Kenslea , Senior Director, Communications, AHF



+1 323.308.1833 work



+1.323.791.5526 mobile



...

Denys Nazarov , Director of Global Policy and



Communications, AHF



+1 323.308.1829



...

The post Yes! We Can End TB & AIDS, Says AHF appeared first on Caribbean News Global .