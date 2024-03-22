Watch: Lightning, Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Dubai As Unstable Weather Hits Country

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 7:30 AM

Sat 23 Mar 2024, 7:40 AM

Residents in parts of UAE woke up to cloudy skies and heavy rainfall, in what seems like the starting of rainy days after an alert was issued by the met department for unstable weather conditions across the UAE .

Al Khail Road, Dubai (KT Photo: Laraib Anwer)

Motorists who hit Al Khail Road in Dubai early in the morning faced heavy rains on their way to work.

The NCM issued an alert for light rains in Barsha and light to moderate rains over Expo in Dubai.

In a video, rains are seen lashing over Dubai's Al Quoz area at 6.45am in the morning.

Lightning also hit parts of the city, as seen in a video shared by Storm Centre on X, where motorists faced it near Al Garhoud bridge as they drove under heavy rains.

Residents in Sharjah too kicked off their weekend on a rainy note, as cloudy grey skies engulfed the sky at a time when the Sun is usually out. In videos taken by KT journalist Muhammad Sajjad, rains can be seen in the emirate.

Despite the early hours of the day, few residents were already out to witness the breathtaking views and breezy temperatures that came along with the rainy weather.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

The NMC has been issuing alerts for residents in parts of Abu Dhabi since morning, where the unstable weather seems to have hit first, soon after which it moved into the rest of the country.

For those wondering if rains might dampen their weekend plans, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some coastal and western areas with a chance of rainfall at intervals, as per a forecast by the NCM.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to drop to 15oC in internal areas of the country and reach a high of 37oC.

