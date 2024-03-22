José Raúl Mulino In Chiriqui This Weekend

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The
presidential candidate, José Raúl Mulino, brought his national tour to the province of
Chiriquí
this weekend.
He
spoke about the much talked about 'train', he maintained that he will put
the situation of migrants in
order,
in addition to solving the problem of drinking water
in Chiriquí and the rest of the country by restructuring the Institute of National Aqueducts and Sewers (IDAAN).
Mulino, who was accompanied by his wife Maricel de Mulino, along with friends and supporters, along with a life-size sign picturing Mr. Martinelli, spoke to the people of Chiriquí to tell them that the
flagship work
of the
Martinelli-Mulino
formula is to build the
Panama-David
train,
which will enhance the logistics sector and will bring together all the people of the country.
“We are going to shorten distances to bring lives closer.”
