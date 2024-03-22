José Raúl Mulino In Chiriqui This Weekend

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The

presidential candidate, José Raúl Mulino, brought his national tour to the province of

Chiriquí

this weekend.

He

spoke about the much talked about 'train', he maintained that he will put

the situation of migrants in

order,

in addition to solving the problem of drinking water

in Chiriquí and the rest of the country by restructuring the Institute of National Aqueducts and Sewers (IDAAN).

Mulino, who was accompanied by his wife Maricel de Mulino, along with friends and supporters, along with a life-size sign picturing Mr. Martinelli, spoke to the people of Chiriquí to tell them that the

flagship work

of the

Martinelli-Mulino

formula is to build the

Panama-David

train,

which will enhance the logistics sector and will bring together all the people of the country.

“We are going to shorten distances to bring lives closer.”

