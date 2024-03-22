Which US College Basketball Fans Bring The Most Heat?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

College basketball fans in the South claim to be the most knowledgeable about the sport.

That's according to a new survey of 2,000 college basketball fans, split by the West, South, Midwest and East regions.

Results showed that those same Southerners are also most likely to drown their sorrows in snacks when their team loses (24%) and are also most likely to pull out the snacks that are relevant to their team or region for good luck (18%).

Eastern college basketball fans, however, are most likely to try not to toss their plate due to excitement or sadness (14%).

Regardless of their location, 79% of fans have a favorite team they root for and more than two-thirds (68%) plan to celebrate a win more than they will suffer a loss.





When their favorite teams reign victorious, 37% bask in the glory for a few days, while 10% say their mood is boosted for a few weeks.

But when their team takes the L, 30% feel the sting for a few hours, but for another 29%, it lasts several days.

But even so, many fear their team can't withstand the heat of the tournament and only 13% believe their team has what it takes to win it all. College basketball fans in the East are the most confident in their favorite team, compared to Westerners who seem to have lost some hope (16% vs 11%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Frank's RedHot , the survey took a close look at how fans across the U.S. stack up against one another, especially during the month of March.

As for college basketball fans in the Midwest, 57% love an underdog and 53% find buzzer-beater moments to be the spiciest.

Results revealed that it's not just heat they're taking on the court - college basketball fans in the West (27%) and South (27%) are most likely to prefer a“hot” level of spice on their food.

More than one-third (35%) of Westergamesners tend to add some heat to their ramen, more than any other region.

While most college basketball fans in the East prefer a“medium” level of spice (44%), they're the most likely to heat up unusual foods such as pizza (40%), deli meats or cold cuts (18%) or even cookies (10%) and ice cream (9%).

Thirty-two percent of Midwesterners tend to opt for a“mild” spice level, and are most likely to add a bit of kick to their burgers, whether they're beef, turkey or veggie (39%).

“College basketball fans are looking for more than just some heat on the court this month - they're also looking for it on their food,” said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc.“Results revealed that 93% of all fans prefer to add some level of heat to their food and whether they're adding some kick to a classic dish or experimenting with something new and unexpected, there's a flavor adventure waiting for everyone.”

Almost all college basketball fans (97%) find themselves snacking while watching games throughout the month of March at least sometimes and 58% of those respondents admit they consume more food during the tournament than the rest of the season.

And while condiment staples such as barbecue sauce are still on most American's shelves (63%), others such as hot sauce (52%), buffalo sauce (33%), sriracha (22%) and even hot honey (18%) were also found to be must-haves in fan's households.

Interestingly, college basketball fans in the East are most likely to douse pasta (16%) and cookies (8%) in their favorite condiments.

Eastern fans also rival the West in terms of competitiveness - more than three-quarters of both regions (77%) consider themselves to be competitive, more than the other regions.

Overwhelmingly, college basketball fans tend to get along best with football fans (44%). While 19% of fans in the East tend to mesh the best with baseball fans.

“While this survey emphasizes that college basketball fans across the country are ready for basketball's biggest tournament, it also reveals diverse culinary traditions across regions and that every fan brings a unique experience to the table,” said Coryat.“No matter one's flavor preferences, March is the perfect time for friendly competition, and adding a little heat into our lives and onto our plates.”

REGION SUPERLATIVE BREAKDOWN



Most likely to drown their sorrows in snacks - Southerners

Most likely to eat snacks relevant to their team or region for good luck - Southerners

Most likely to try not to toss their plate due to sadness or excitement - Easterners

Most confident that their favorite team can win it all - Easterners

Least confident that their favorite team can win it all - Westerners

Biggest underdog fans - Midwesterners

Biggest buzzer beater moment fans - Midwesterners

Most likely to prefer hot foods - Westerners and Southerners

Most likely to heat up ramen - Midwesterners

Most likely to add heat to unusual foods - Easterners

Most likely to add condiments to pasta and cookies - Easterners

Most competitive - Easterners and Westerners

Least likely to go on a date each month - Midwesterners Most likely to be divorced - Midwesterners

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 college basketball fans split evenly by East, South, Midwest and West was commissioned by Frank's RedHot between Feb, 9 and Feb, 20, 2024 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).