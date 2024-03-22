Greenenergybreaks - Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Eyes Increased Interest For Microgrid And Clean Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI) , a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America, is positioned as as demand for resilient, clean energy continues to trend in the United States. Amidst this backdrop, the company is seeing an increasing number of corporate clients partnering with its microgrid and clean energy strategies.“Correlate Energy recently completed the emission-reduction installation of a large rooftop solar power facility at Illinois' Continental Envelope manufacturing plant, reducing Continental's anticipated energy costs in the process... An Accesswire report noted that other recent client contracts include a 3.8 megawatt ('MW') installation for the global headquarters of EnerSys, a 5.2 MW expansion of work for Green Bridge Energy, and other projects for American Tire Distributors Holdings Inc. and Kyocera Corp,” a recent article reads.“Correlate also announced a partnership with Carbonsight (by Autocase), an online decarbonization planning tool for real estate portfolios. The agreement is designed to help building portfolio managers organize the relevant data for improving their green footprints, establishing potential CO2-reducing solutions and visualizing the scenarios for achieving their emission-reduction goals. 'We are creating a powerful synergy that empowers businesses to navigate the transition to a low-carbon future with confidence,' Correlate CEO Todd Michaels stated.”

Correlate is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, visit .

