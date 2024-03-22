(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, the promotional video on international cultural exchange of China's Ming and Qing Dynasties City walls joint application for World Heritage has been officially released, which is the first external promotion video of China's Ming and Qing Dynasty city walls joint application project. The video aims to dig deeper into the heritage value of the city wall and expand the visibility and influence of the joint application project of“China's Ming and Qing Dynasty City Wall”. At the same time, it will show the outstanding universal value and unique value of the 14 city walls, highlight the logical system of the differential pattern of different levels of cities in the multi-ethnic unified country, further enhance the attention of all sectors of society to the application of China's Ming and Qing Dynasty city walls, strengthen the attention of the international community, and promote the joint application.







The video has five episodes, and the content focuses on the history, architecture, culture, scenery and other fields around the city wall, reflecting China's national feelings of“city” to settle the country and the architectural significance of“wall” to strengthen the country and the army.

The filming scenes involved 14 cities in 10 provinces, including Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, Xi 'an in Shaanxi Province, Jingzhou and Xiangyang in Hubei Province, Xingcheng in Liaoning Province, Linhai in Zhejiang Province, Shouxian County, Fengyang County and Shexian County in Anhui Province, Kaifeng in Henan Province, Changting County in Fujian Province, Xuanhua District in Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province, Zhengding County in Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province, Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province.







The program focuses on the perspectives of different characters, and interprets the inheritance and publicity of the city wall with the unique modes of various groups, various professions and various arts. Guests interviewed in the program include He Yunao, director of the Institute of Cultural and Natural Heritage of Nanjing University, Gong Liang, honorary director of the Nanjing Museum, Zhao Douyuan, executive Committee member of the International Council on Monuments and Sites and chairman of the Scientific Committee on Defense and Military Heritage of the International Council on Monuments and Sites, and more than 10 domestic and foreign experts and scholars.







Protect heritage and pass on civilization. Let the cultural relics in different regions but with the same blood unite, condense into a shocking civilization fire, constantly shining and heating.