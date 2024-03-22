Kate Middleton Says She Is Undergoing Chemotherapy To Treat Cancer

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, on 22 March said that she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January, reported news agency AP video message was recorded on Wednesday and broadcast Friday following relentless speculation on social media after she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery the message, she asked for“time, space and privacy” while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer, which was discovered after her surgery, added the report.
ALSO READ: Where is Kate Middleton? The man who saw her with his 'own eyes' opens up“I am well,\" she said on the video, adding, \"I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal.”It is to be known that Kate hadn't been seen publicly since Christmas until video surfaced this week of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne, walking from a farm shop near their Windsor home Palace had shared a little detail about Kate's condition beyond saying it wasn't cancer-related, the surgery was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April. Kate said it had been thought that her condition was non-cancerous until tests revealed the diagnosis.“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,\" she said the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate, this news is another jolt for the royal family.
'Leave Kate alone!'Meanwhile, former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has also commented on the issue.“The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too! It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULLSHIT on this platform that are out and out lies!\" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).“W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!\" he added agency inputs.
