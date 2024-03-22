Moscow Concert Attack: ISIS Claims Responsiblity US Warned Russia About Possible Risk Of 'Extremists'. 10-Point

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russia's capital Moscow on Friday night witnessed one of the worst terror attacks when gunmen began shooting in a concert hall, leaving at least 60 dead and 100 injured. According to international media reports, automatic gunfire rang out before the start of the concert by Piknic in Moscow. Immediately scores of people hid behind seats in the hall or rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the bullets. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the massive attack. The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram concert attack: Here are 10 updates on the big storyOn Friday, several gunmen fired at a crowd in Moscow at the Crocus City Hall. The attackers were dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire, and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb news agency said that SOBR special police forces and the OMON anti-riot squad had been sent to the Crocus hall. Around 100 people were evacuated, along with members of the rock band (Picnic) from the basement of a Moscow concert hall building after the attack news: Militants open fire in China-operated Gwadar Port ComplexRussian foreign ministry on Telegram wrote, \"The entire world community must condemn this despicable crime!\"The US presidency called the attack \"terrible\" but said there was no immediate indication of any link to the war in Ukraine. The US embassy had said two weeks before the attack that there was a risk of \"extremists\" targeting mass gatherings in Moscow, including concerts EU \"is shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow,\" said a spokesman for the bloc Modi dials Putin, reiterates stance of 'dialogue' on Russia-Ukraine war\"The images from Moscow tonight are horrifying. Our thoughts go to the victims and to those injured as well as to the Russian people,\" the French foreign ministry wrote on X.Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday that Kyiv had nothing to do with Friday's attack by gunmen at a Moscow concert hall. \"We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield,\" the Ukrainian presidential adviser said attack happened just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

Putin's mega win comes as no surpriseRussian authorities announced on March 3 that six suspected Islamic State fighters had been killed in an operation in Ingushetia, a small Muslim-majority republic in the Caucasus region was shaken by a series of deadly terror attacks in the early 2000s during the fighting with separatists in the Russian province of Chechnya. In October 2002, Chechen militants took about 800 people hostage at a Moscow theater. Two days later, Russian special forces stormed the building, and 129 hostages and 41 Chechen fighters died, most of them from the effects of narcotic gas Russian forces used to subdue the attackers.

