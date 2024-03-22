Top Events On March 23: PM Modi On Bhutan Tour, Arvind Kejriwal In ED Custody, Bihar Class 12 Board Results, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "From high-stakes political battles involving prominent political figures to crucial sporting events like IPL 2024, India is all set to witness significant developments in the coming days. Stay tuned as we bring you comprehensive coverage of these unfolding events.- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results for Class 12 or Intermediate final exams today, Saturday, March 23 at around 1 pm. Students who appeared for Bihar Class 12 board exams can their results on the official website of BSESB - gov and biharboardonline.- The Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) will celebrate March 23 as an 'anti-imperialism' day with enthusiasm and revolutionary spirit. The committee has called upon all Dalits, women's organizations, democratic forces, and peasantries to participate in the celebration.

- In Hyderabad, landmarks will go dark for an hour today, March 23, as a part of Earth Hour observance. Some government offices, institutes, and iconic monuments like the Buddha statue, Golconda Fort, Charminar, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, and the State Central Library will switch off their illuminations from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Saturday.

- As the IPL 2024 matches begin, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to play against Delhi Capitals (DC) at 3.30 pm in Punjab's Tira today, while the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST).

- The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET PG 2024 entrance exam in Home Science-Food & Nutrition, Philosophy, and Nano Science/Nano Technology on Saturday.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bhutan from March 22-23. On March 22, India and Bhutan welcomed the Joint Vision Statement on the India-Bhutan Energy Partnership and said that the energy cooperation between the two countries results in mutually beneficial outcomes.- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days till March 28 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.



MENAFN22032024007365015876ID1108012156