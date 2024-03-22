IMD Predicts Rainfall, Snowfall Over The Next 2 Days In THESE States Check Full Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Weather forecast predicts a wet spell over the next few days in most of north-eastern states and the Himalayan region, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data temperature in the national capital Delhi is three notches above the season's normal today, March 23 and stands at 34 degrees Celsius. The national capital's minimum temperature is 18 degrees Celsius. IMD predicted cloudy skies in Delhi with strong winds today. Delhi will witness cloudy skies until March 28 in its press release stated,“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam & neighbourhood in lower to middle tropospheric levels.”Considering the states in northeast India, the weather conditions are reported to experience light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim until March 26 read: Weather update today: IMD predicts rainfall in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and THESE states. Check forecastAs per the IMD forecast, an intense wet spell is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on March 23, 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on 23, 25, and 26 while Sikkim will see similar weather conditions today, March 23 weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bihar until March 24 western disturbances will influence weather conditions over most of north India and hence Himalayan region as predicted by the meteorological department. The effect of these western disturbances would be felt on March 23 and the second one on March 26 read: Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states today. Check detailsAs per the forecast, the western disturbance will bring a wet spell in the region. IMD forecasted light rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir until March 24. Moreover, another round of wet spells will grace the region of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on March 26 and 27 and increase in intensity on March 28 read: PM Modi's state visit to Bhutan postponed due to bad weather - What had been on the itinerary?Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will witness light rainfall or snowfall until March 28. Considering the state of Punjab, IMD's weather forecast suggests that isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab until March 24, and over Haryana and Rajasthan on March 24, strong surface winds will cover the region of Punjab and Haryana over the next two days.
