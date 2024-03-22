Kate Middleton's Cancer News: Harry And Meghan Markle 'Wish Health And Healing'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Estranged British royal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have wished \"health and healing\" to Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she revealed she has cancer – widely known as Kate -- on Friday announced that she has an undisclosed form of the disease and is in the early stages of chemotherapy the official announcement by the Princess of Wales, Harry, and Meghan said,“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they can do so privately and in peace”.Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancerHarry and Meghan, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals. The couple moved to California in 2020, where they live in an exclusive enclave outside Santa Barbara, and are now forging their own businesses, after being cut off from the royal purse, who married former actress Meghan in a fairytale wedding in 2018, was at one time very close to William, but relations have soured in recent years. The brothers have reportedly not spoken in months after Harry's public criticism of his family has repeatedly aired complaints about the way he feels he and his wife were mistreated during their time as working royals, culminating in January 2023 with his autobiography \"Spare\".In the best-seller, he laid bare years of family feuding, including alleging that William physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan happened to Kate Middleton? 10 things to know as Princess remains 'missing'The couple have made infrequent visits to the UK since relocating to the United States, including for the funeral of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in September, warm wishes flooded in from around the world for Kate. Britain's head of state, who recently revealed his own battle with cancer, said he is \"so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.\"'So elegant and beautiful': SRK on Kate Middleton, Prince WilliamUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for privacy for the princess so she can focus on her health.\"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.\"(Wiht AFP inputs)

MENAFN22032024007365015876ID1108012154