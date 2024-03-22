Moscow Attack LIVE Updates: India Condemns Terrorist Attack, Says 'It Stands In Solidarity With The Government'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Moscow attack LIVE Updates: At least 60 people died and 100 injured after gunmen started shooting in a Moscow concert hall. Some media reports stated that automatic gunfire rang out before the start of the concert by Piknic in Russia's capital city. Immediately, many people hid behind seats in the hall, while some rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the deadly attack. The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram all the LIVE updates on the Moscow terror attack here,



MENAFN22032024007365015876ID1108012150