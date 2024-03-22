Australian Pacer Mitchell Starc All Set To Make IPL Return Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Mitchell Starc strides onto the pitch at Eden Gardens this Saturday for his first IPL match since 2015, the price tag attached to every delivery he makes looms large-costing his franchise a substantial sum. Yet, despite the financial risk, the universal appeal of Starc remains undiminished.

Since the inception of the T20 World Cup in 2022, Starc's T20 appearances have been sparse, with only two matches played outside of World Cups in the past year and a half. His performance during the 2022 World Cup led to his exclusion from the Australian squad, highlighting concerns over his economic bowling rate and performance in death overs.

Despite these concerns, Starc continues to be a prized asset in the IPL. His past performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have showcased his ability to take wickets and command high bids at auctions, despite middling T20 statistics. His return to the IPL this season as the most expensive player bought at an auction signifies the unwavering faith teams have in his potential impact.

The attraction to Starc lies beyond mere statistics. IPL teams recognize the value of genuine pace, left-arm variation, height, and swing-attributes that make Starc a formidable force, particularly in longer formats of the game. Moreover, there's a belief that players excelling in Test and ODI cricket can adapt their skills to T20s, further enhancing Starc's appeal.

While Starc's T20 numbers may not be stellar, attributing this solely to the nature of the format is inadequate. His smooth bowling action, while aesthetically pleasing, may inadvertently give batsmen an advantage in picking up the ball early. However, his consistent ability to bowl at speeds exceeding 145kph remains a significant asset in the IPL.

As Starc prepares to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata-a match-up against fellow fast-bowling sensation Pat Cummins-the stage is set for him to defy expectations and bolster his T20 credentials. With the IPL and T20 World Cup on the horizon, Starc has the opportunity to silence his critics and reaffirm his status as one of cricket's premier talents.