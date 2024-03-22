Russia: Terror Strikes Moscow Music Concert, 60 Killed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least 60 people were killed in a gun attack on a Mosow concert hall on Friday (Mar 22), said Russian authorities. Over 145 wounded and the theater engulfed in flames, according to authorities. The attack, under investigation by Russian authorities as terrorism, marks one of the deadliest incidents in recent years in the country.

Several gunmen stormed a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, unleashing automatic gunfire on attendees, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. The attack also triggered a large fire at the venue.

State-run RIA Novosti reported the armed individuals“opened fire with automatic weapons” and“threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire.” They then“allegedly fled in a white Renault car,” the news agency said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.



ISIS claims responsibility:

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement released by its affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram. However, the group did not provide any evidence to support its claim.

The attack occurred just before the music group Picnic was scheduled to perform, as reported by Russia 24. The band's manager confirmed to state media that the performers were unharmed.

According to TASS, the Russia Prosecutor General's Office stated that "Unidentified individuals in camouflage attire entered Crocus City Hall and began shooting before the concert started."

According to media reports, the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan called Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K. This terror group was formed in 2015by disaffected members of the Pakistani Taliban, who then embraced a more violent version of Islam.

