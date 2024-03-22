UN Chief Calls For Probe Into Suspected Israeli Targeting Of Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Mac 23 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, calls for an investigation, into a drone footage that appears to show an Israeli attack on four civilians in Gaza, his spokesman said yesterday.

“The secretary-general is deeply disturbed by the video footage that shows four Palestinians walking, apparently unarmed, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for Guterres.“He calls for a thorough, independent and credible investigation into these events.”

Guterres underscores that, all parties to the conflict must comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack, said Haq.

The footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows that four men, who were unarmed, walking along a road. An Israeli drone launched an attack on them. Two men were killed instantly. A survivor was seen walking ahead, obviously in an effort to escape. He was hit in a second attack. The other man was seen staggering on the road and was hit by yet another missile.

The attack is believed to have taken place in early Feb, this year, after Israel was ordered by the International Court of Justice to take all measures to avoid acts of genocide, said Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera was able to verify the location of the attack in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The footage was retrieved from a downed Israeli drone, according to Al Jazeera.– NNN-XINHUA

