More Than 210,000 Ha Already Sown With Spring Crops Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty regions across Ukraine have already started the sowing of spring grain and leguminous crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of March 21, 2024, a total of 214.5 thousand hectares were sown with grain and leguminous crops across Ukraine, including 29 thousand hectares with wheat, 117.3 thousand hectares with barley, 53.1 thousand hectares with peas, and 10.6 thousand hectares with oats,” the report states.

Farmers from the Odesa region took the lead, having sown 56.7 thousand hectares, including 2.8 thousand hectares with wheat, 28.2 thousand hectares with barley, 20.7 thousand hectares with peas, and 1.3 thousand hectares with oats.

In the Mykolaiv region, a total of 1.5 thousand hectares were sown with wheat, 24.8 thousand hectares with barley, 15.3 thousand hectares with peas, and 0.5 thousand hectares with oats.

A total of 4.2 thousand hectares were sown with wheat in the Kirovohrad region, as well as 9.7 thousand hectares with barley and 5.8 thousand hectares with peas.

Meanwhile, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a total of 2.2 thousand hectares were sown with barley and 0.3 thousand hectares with oats.

A total of 1.8 thousand hectares were sown with wheat in the Vinnytsia region, as well as 0.4 thousand hectares with barley and 1.2 thousand hectares with peas.

In the Kyiv region, farmers began to sow sunflowers.

A reminder that, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will provide spring wheat seeds to small and medium-sized farm enterprises and agricultural producers with land plots ranging from 10 to 500 hectares.