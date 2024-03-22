U.S.-British Warplanes Launched Airstrikes On Yemen's Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Mac 23 (NNN-SABA) – Warplanes of the U.S.-British coalition, launched multiple airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, last night, residents and Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthi television said, four airstrikes hit Attan mountain and two others hit al-Nahdayn mountain, referring to the strikes as“U.S.-British air aggression on Sanaa.” The locations that were attacked are known as military sites.

Ambulances were seen racing through a main street downtown, heading towards the al-Sabeen neighbourhood, where the targeted mountains are located. The two mountains are situated approximately six km south of downtown.

The sounds of warplanes could be heard hovering in the skies of Sanaa, minutes after the strikes, which caused explosions that shook the entire city, according to residents.

The Houthi television seldom reveals any casualties among their fighters, and the coalition has not made a comment.

Since Nov last year, the Houthis have initiated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing retaliation for Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip as their motive.

In response, the U.S. and Britain have conducted air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, since mid-Jan. However, instead of deterring the Houthi group or weakening its capabilities, these strikes appear to have led to further escalation of attacks by the Houthi forces.

Earlier this month, a U.S. ship sustained significant damage, in a Houthi missile attack in the Gulf of Aden, while another oil tanker registered in Britain, sank in the Red Sea, two weeks after being hit by Houthi missiles.

The Houthis have controlled several northern cities since the Yemeni civil war broke out in late 2014, including the strategic city of Hodeidah.– NNN-SABA