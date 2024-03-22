Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3142842 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted a commercial complex in the Russian capital, Moscow, leaving dozens dead and injured.
3142844 RIYADH -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident in the Russian capital, Moscow.
3142843 BRUSSELS -- The State of Kuwait submitted a written deposition to ICJ registry on its commitment to ecosystem protection.
3142817 NEW YORK -- Russia and China vetoed a US authored draft Security Council resolutions condemning Hamas and linking the call for a ceasefire to "the release of all remaining hostages".
3142823 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti fencer Youssef Al-Shamlan qualified to the 2024 Paris Olympics. (end)
