Mkaee'lat Al Shahania Storms To Al Wakra Cup Win At 37Th Al Rayyan Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: H E Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani-owned Mkaee'lat Al Shahania clinched the prestigious Al Wakra Cup, the feature event at the 37th Al Rayyan Meeting, hosted by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC).

In the competition which witnessed a thrilling 1,600m race exclusive to four-year-old Purebred Arabian fillies, jockey Lukas Delozier guided the Rudy Nerbonne-trained grey filly in a a stunning final stretch to overtake her competition and secure a victory by a margin of three-quarters of a length on the lush turf track.

The race for second place saw Eng. Dhafi Rashid HA Al Marri's Djedahess, under the guidance of trainer Yousef Ben Taher Mehaoued, narrowly edged out by Mkaee'lat Al Shahania, while Wathnan Racing's Farida claimed the third spot.

Jockey Lukas Delozier guides H E Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani-owned Mkaee'lat Al Shahania to victory. Pic: Juhaim/QREC

Al Uqda Complex Manager Abdulaziz Jassim Al Boenain honoured the victors with their well-deserved accolades.

In other races of the day, the Thoroughbred Conditions for horses aged three years and older over 1,100m was dominantly won by Taxiwala, owned and trained by Eng. Osama Omer E Al Dafea. The seven-year-old son of Holy Roman Emperor, and Al Shaqab Racing Trophy 2021 winner, was expertly guided to the forefront by jockey Soufiane Saadi, leaving Mohamed Abdulhadi S Al Hajri's Selected trailing behind.

Additionally, the 1,600m Thoroughbred Conditions race for horses aged three years and over was won by Duhail, under the guidance of jockey Chloe Mignonneau and trained by Jean de Mieulle for the esteemed Al Shaqab Racing.

Tomas Lukasek celebrated a notable double victory, triumphing in the 1,600m Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90 for three-year-olds) aboard Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki's Jungle Mate and earlier securing a win with Mubarak Ali M Al Nuaimi's Bailey Gate in the Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75).

The day commenced with Al Wasmiyah Farm celebrating a victory in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate for three to six-year-olds, thanks to Moharb, trained by Gassim Ghazali, setting the tone for a day filled with competitive racing and celebrated achievements.