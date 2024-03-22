40 Killed In Attack At Concert Hall Near Moscow - Russian Auhtourities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, March 22 (Petra)-- According to Russia's FSB security service, at least 40 people were killed and over 100 injured when gunmen wearing camouflage clothing opened fire on concertgoers at a music in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday using automatic weapons.As the Soviet-era rock group "Picnic" was set to perform, at least five gunmen were seen in unverified videos firing repeatedly at screaming spectators who were cowering in the performance hall. This was one of the worst such incidents to have occurred in Russia in years.