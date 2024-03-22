               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Foreign Ministry Condemns Moscow's Armed Attack


3/22/2024 7:15:23 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the armed assault that targeted a
concert hall
in Moscow, the Russian capital, on Friday and left multiple fatalities and injuries.
The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, expressed the Kingdom's sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
He also expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with the Russian Federation in this terrible tragedy and its total rejection and denunciation of this cowardly terrorist act that targeted innocent civilians.
Additionally, Ambassador Qudah affirmed that none of the injured or deceased were Jordanians.

