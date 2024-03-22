Gaza Death Toll Passes 32K

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 22 (Petra)-- The death toll from the war on Gaza has reached 32,070 and 74,298 injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.According to the daily statistical report, issued by the ministry, on the number of martyrs and wounded resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 168th day, nine massacres against families were carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, with 82 martyrs and 110 injuries arriving in hospitals in the last 24 hours.Civil defense and ambulance staff are unable to reach the several casualties who are still under the rubble and on the highways.