King Praises Organizations' Efforts In Gaza

Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, on Friday, commended efforts carried out by humanitarian organizations in Gaza despite the challenging circumstances.His Majesty added on platform (X): "Under impossible conditions in Gaza, organisations like the World Central Kitchen diligently provide vital aid. Led by Chef José Andrés, the WCK have delivered over 40 million meals to Gazans facing starvation. Proud of our partnership and grateful for your exemplary efforts."

