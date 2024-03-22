UN Outraged By Russian Attack On Ukraine's Civilian Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The impact of Russia's March 22 strikes on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine will deepen the already dire humanitarian situation for millions of people.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown said this in a statement on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

She strongly condemned the attacks impacting critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

"I am outraged by the magnitude of todayєs attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on energy infrastructure across Ukraine. The strikes left people in large urban centers like Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and other communities across the country without power and water," Brown said.

She stressed that the wide impact of today's attacks on critical civilian infrastructure is deepening the already dire humanitarian situation for millions of people in Ukraine.



Brown recalled that international humanitarian law explicitly safeguards civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for international humanitarian law to be respected.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that on the night of March 21-22, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with more than 60 Shahed drones and almost 90 missiles of different types.