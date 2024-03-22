International Partners Ready To Help Ukraine Restore Dnipro HPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrhydroenergo, the operator of Ukraine's hydropower plants, discussed with international partners assistance in the restoration of the Dnipro hydroelectric plant that suffered a massive Russian missile strike early Friday.

That's according to Ukrhydroenergo CEO Ihor Syrota, who spoke on Channel 24, Ukrinform reports.

"We will try to restore the power plant as soon as possible. We already discussed this with our international partners and financial institutions earlier today. They are ready to help us," said Syrota.

He noted that Dnipro HPP was the largest such plant along the Dnipro Cascade, with a capacity of almost 1,500 MW. The plant is an essential part of Ukraine's power grid.

Dnipro-1 not generating electricity, Dnipro-2 in critical condition - Ukrhydroenergo

Syrota emphasized that the restoration effort would require a“significant” amount of work.

As reported, on the morning of March 22, the Russian military launched 20 missiles on of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, the Dnipro HPP, located in the city, sustained significant damage and halted power generation.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office