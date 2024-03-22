Shooters Open Fire In Crocus City Hall Music Venue In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Unidentified shooters opened fire in the Crocus City Hall music
venue, located in Moscow Region's Krasnogorsk, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
"Unknown shooters opened fire in the Crocus City Hall.
Evacuation is currently underway," an emergency agencies
representative said.
According to preliminary information, the shooters used
automatic weapons. Information on the circumstances of the
incident, as well as on potential victims is currently being
clarified.
