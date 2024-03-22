               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shooters Open Fire In Crocus City Hall Music Venue In Moscow


3/22/2024 7:09:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Unidentified shooters opened fire in the Crocus City Hall music venue, located in Moscow Region's Krasnogorsk, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Unknown shooters opened fire in the Crocus City Hall. Evacuation is currently underway," an emergency agencies representative said.

According to preliminary information, the shooters used automatic weapons. Information on the circumstances of the incident, as well as on potential victims is currently being clarified.

