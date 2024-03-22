               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
40 Killed, More Than 100 Injured In Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Hall - FSB


3/22/2024 7:09:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Forty people have been killed and more than 100 others have been injured, according to preliminary data, in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, TASS reports citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall building 40 people were killed and over 100 were injured," the FSB said.

Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured.

