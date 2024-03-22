40 Killed, More Than 100 Injured In Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Hall - FSB

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Forty people have been killed and more than 100 others have been
injured, according to preliminary data, in a terrorist attack at
Crocus City Hall near Moscow, TASS reports citing Russia's Federal
Security Service (FSB).
"According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist
attack at the Crocus City Hall building 40 people were killed and
over 100 were injured," the FSB said.
Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are
underway to provide assistance to those injured.
