40 Killed, More Than 100 Injured In Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Hall - FSB

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Forty people have been killed and more than 100 others have been injured, according to preliminary data, in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, TASS reports citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured.