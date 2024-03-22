               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Condemns Armed Attack In Russia


3/22/2024 7:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to Russia.

"We strongly condemn the terrible attack on the "Crocus City Hall" concert complex in Moscow. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims, as well as to the people and government of the Russian Federation. We wish recovery to all the injured. As a country that is a victim of terrorism, Azerbaijan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism," the foreign policy office noted.

