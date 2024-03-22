Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Condemns Armed Attack In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its
condolences to Russia.
"We strongly condemn the terrible attack on the "Crocus City
Hall" concert complex in Moscow. We offer our deepest condolences
to the families of the innocent victims, as well as to the people
and government of the Russian Federation. We wish recovery to all
the injured. As a country that is a victim of terrorism, Azerbaijan
condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism," the foreign
policy office noted.
