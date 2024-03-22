Kuwaiti Fencer Al-Shamlan Qualifies For '24 Olympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti fencer Youssef Al-Shamlan qualified to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The achievement came after defeating the Hong Kong national team player 15-11 in the round of 64 at a grand prix in Hungary.
Secretary and Chairman of the National Teams Committee of the Kuwaiti Fencing Federation, Hamad Al-Awadhi, said that Al-Shamlan maintained the 29th place in the international classification of the game qualifying him for the Paris Olympics.
Al-Awadhi noted that the International Federation of Fencing allocates Olympic qualification to the top 32 players globally. As the champion, Al-Shamlan secured Kuwait's third seat in the Olympics. (end)
kah
MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108011911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.