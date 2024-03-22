Kuwaiti Fencer Al-Shamlan Qualifies For '24 Olympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti fencer Youssef Al-Shamlan qualified to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The achievement came after defeating the Hong Kong national team player 15-11 in the round of 64 at a grand prix in Hungary.

Secretary and Chairman of the National Teams Committee of the Kuwaiti Fencing Federation, Hamad Al-Awadhi, said that Al-Shamlan maintained the 29th place in the international classification of the game qualifying him for the Paris Olympics.

Al-Awadhi noted that the International Federation of Fencing allocates Olympic qualification to the top 32 players globally. As the champion, Al-Shamlan secured Kuwait's third seat in the Olympics. (end)

